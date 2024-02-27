Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money is used to pay for many of our local services - from schools, bin collections and street repairs to libraries, parks and leisure facilities. A portion also goes towards our local police and fire and rescue services.

The next 12 months marks the second of a three year process for Liverpool Council to close a financial black hole of £85m. Despite more than half of the shortfall being delivered in the current financial year, the city council is still seeking to make tens of millions of pounds in savings this year.

Rose tells us what she thinks about the council tax rise

Rose said : "There are lots of areas where not enough money is spent; litter is a problem and fly tipping, but I’m mainly concerned about the provision of social services for the elderly and for young people with special needs."

The amount you pay, or your Council Tax band, depends on the valuation of your property. An increase of 4.99% in 2024/25 would equate to an additional £64.81 per year or £1.25 per week for a Band A property - the rate paid by most council taxpayers across Merseyside.

However, the proposed total revenue generated through council tax in the next financial year - £235m - would potentially be outstripped by the bill the authority faces to fund adult social care during the same period - £247m.