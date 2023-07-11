Wirral Council will spend nearly £6m this summer to fix surfaces and potholes on more than 100 roads.
The work will be carried out on 138 roads, pavements and bridges across the Wirral with the funding coming through a settlement from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. Work to resurface roads will take place over the summer due to better weather and longer days.
Wirral Council was criticised for the state of the roads across the borough in February. One delivery driver claimed they were able to claim £1,000 after he blew two tyres on a pothole and data showed the quality of roads were getting worse.
In response to the criticism, the local authority said it had a robust inspection system and prioritised repairs based on the risks to drivers and other road users. They said the conditions of roads in Wirral were in the top 25% across the country.
Ahead of the planned road works, environment and transport chair Cllr Liz Grey said: “As a local authority, we have a legal duty to maintain roads within the borough and this work requires continual investment. The roads earmarked for improvements are prioritised based on condition surveys, as well as reports carried out by highways inspectors, residents and councillors.
“Repairing roads across the borough is essential to keep Wirral moving – whether that be by bike, on foot or in a vehicle – and our annual programme is a major investment to deliver on those expectations and keep our residents safe. We know that often roadworks delay people’s journeys, and we apologise for that, but the end result is better, safer surfaces.”
The full list of roads by ward, road name, length and treatment type.
- Bebington:
- Town Lane – Sherwood Drive to Larchwood Drive – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Berwyn Boulevard – All – Micro Asphalt
- Conville Boulevard – All – Micro Asphalt
- Garth Boulevard – All – Micro Asphalt
- Parkside Road – All (Including Cul De Sac) – Micro Asphalt
- Bidston and St James:
- Fourth Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Hilbre Street – All – Micro Asphalt
- Boundary Road – Bidston Village Road to Brow Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Bidston Village Road – Hoylake Road to Ballantyne Drive – Surface Dressing
- Worcester Road – Hoylake Road to Boundary Road – Surface Dressing
- Birkenhead and Tranmere:
- Borough Road – North Road to Carlton Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Elmswood Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Grasville Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Harrowby Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Rosedale Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Church Road – Victoria Park Road to Church Terrace – Surface Dressing
- Bromborough:
- New Chester Road – Dibbinsdale Bridge to Bus Stop – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Rock Lane – East Rock Park to New Chester Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Allport Lane – Service Road 51-67 – Micro Asphalt
- Brownlow Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Dale Avenue – Mainwaring Road to Valley Road – Micro Asphalt
- Mainwaring Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Poolbank Road – New Chester Road to Beaconsfield Road – Micro Asphalt
- Stanhope Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- The Rake – Jct Valley Road to Jct Eccleshall – Micro Asphalt
- Clatterbridge:
- Fairhaven Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Clatterbridge Road – Mount Road to Wirral Manor House – Surface Dressing
- Claughton:
- Budworth Road – Budworth Close to Wethersfield Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Noctorum Avenue – 13 Westcott Way to St Andrews Church – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Wethersfield Road – Pipistrelle Rise to Noctorum Way – Micro Asphalt
- Upton Road – Windermere Road to Lymm Road – Surface Dressing
- Alvanley Place – All – Micro Asphalt
- Radnor Place – All – Micro Asphalt
- Eastham:
- New Chester Road – Allport Road Junction – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- New Chester Road – Old Hall Road to Allport Road – Northbound Surface Dressing
- New Chester Road – Old Hall Road to Allport Road – Southbound Surface Dressing
- Frankby Road – Service Road from Frankby Motors to Junction with Well Lane – Micro Asphalt
- Greasby Road – Service Road outside the shopping area 225-247 – Micro Asphalt
- Greasby, Frankby and Irby:
- Frankby Road – 297 to Upavon Avenue – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Mill Hill Road – Seaview Lane to Thingwall Drive – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Lester Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Norwood Court – All – Micro Asphalt
- Sandy Lane – Thurstaston Road to Hillview Road – Micro Asphalt
- Thorstone Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Frankby Road – 291 To Baytree Road – Surface Dressing
- Frankby Road – Old Pump Lane to Greasby Health Centre – Surface Dressing
- Heswall:
- Baskervyle Road – Well Lane to Baskervyle Close – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Irby Road – Elmwood Drive to Pensby Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Pensby Road – Telegraph Road to May Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Telegraph Road – Junction with Pensby Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Acre Lane – All – Micro Asphalt
- Bromley Close – All – Micro Asphalt
- Brooklet Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Dale Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Downham Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Grange Mount – All – Micro Asphalt
- Heath Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Hillbre Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Meadowcroft – All – Micro Asphalt
- Pear Tree Close – All – Micro Asphalt
- Seabank Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Seafield – All – Micro Asphalt
- Chester Road – Glegg Arms to Boathouse Lane – Surface Dressing
- Leasowe and Moreton East:
- Boyd Close – All – Micro Asphalt
- Cameron Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Grant Road – Cameron Road to Ross Avenue – Micro Asphalt
- Kellett Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Mackenzie Road – All – Micro AsphaltRoss Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Scoresby Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Shackleton Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Leasowe Road – Westbound Solar Campus to Bridge, and Slip Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Leasowe Road – Eastbound Solar Campus to Bridge – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Leasowe Road – Pasture Road to Oakmere Close – Surface Dressing
- Pasture Road – Leasowe Road to Tarran Way South – Surface Dressing
- Liscard:
- Chatsworth Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Daresbury Road – All – Micro AsphaltEldon Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Ferndale Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Greasby Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Hazeldene Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Rydal Bank – All – Micro AsphaltTiverton Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Manor Road – All (Seabank Road to Liscard Village) – Surface Dressing
- Moreton West and Saughall Massie:
- Orchard Road – Hoylake Road to 32 – Micro Asphalt
- Millhouse Lane – Belford Drive to Kinnerton Close – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Girtrell Close – All – Micro Asphalt
- Wellbrae Close – All – Micro Asphalt
- New Brighton:
- Magazine Lane – Rowson Street to Seabank Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Albion Street – Rowson Street to Dudley Road – Micro Asphalt
- Curzon Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Manor Lane – Penkett Road to Seabank Road – Micro Asphalt
- Oxton:
- Rose Mount – All – Micro Asphalt
- Christchurch Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Pensby and Thingwall:
- Pensby Road – Barnston Road to Cornelius Drive – Surface Dressing
- Pensby Road – Fishers Lane to Lyndhurst Avenue – Surface Dressing
- Cornelius Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Prenton:
- Woodchurch Road – Kenmore Close to Prenton Hall Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Irvine Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Linden Drive – All – Micro AsphaltProspect Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Storeton Road – Woodchurch Lane to Harley Avenue – Surface Dressing
- Rock Ferry:
- Elderwood Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Fieldside Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Jessamine Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Moorland Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Mossley Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Grove Road – Old Chester Road to Mulberry Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Rock Close – All – Micro Asphalt
- Thorsway – All (Including Lees Avenue) – Micro Asphalt
- Seacombe:
- Broughton Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Deveraux Drive – All – Micro AsphaltDeveraux Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Erskine Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Evelyn Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Kingsley Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Upton:
- Cheshire Acre – All – Micro Asphalt
- Druids Way – All – Micro Asphalt
- Landican Lane – Woodchurch Road to Landican Road – Micro Asphalt
- Pool Lane – Sherry Lane to Church Lane – Micro Asphalt
- Sherry Lane – All – Micro Asphalt
- Manor Drive – Norwich Drive to Upton Park Drive – Surface Dressing
- Moreton Road – Manorside Close to Junction Ford – Road Surface Dressing
- Wallasey:
- Leasowe Road – Ponsonby Road to Longacre Close – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Leasowe Road – Wallasey Village to Southbourne Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Seaview Road – Asda to Hose Side Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Gerard Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- Meddowcroft Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Oldfield Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Whitby Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt
- West Kirby and Thurstaton:
- Bracken Drive – All – Micro Asphalt
- Frankby Road – China Farm Lane to Newton Park Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt
- Dorset Road – All – Micro AsphaltEssex Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Gresford Avenue – All – Micro AsphaltSussex Road – All – Micro Asphalt
- Saugh- All – Massie Road Carr Lane to Black Horse Hill – Surface Dressing
- Telegraph Road – Thurstaston Road to Mere Lane – Surface Dressing