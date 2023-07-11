The roads, pavements and bridges will be resurface this summer.

Wirral Council will spend nearly £6m this summer to fix surfaces and potholes on more than 100 roads.

The work will be carried out on 138 roads, pavements and bridges across the Wirral with the funding coming through a settlement from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. Work to resurface roads will take place over the summer due to better weather and longer days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wirral Council was criticised for the state of the roads across the borough in February. One delivery driver claimed they were able to claim £1,000 after he blew two tyres on a pothole and data showed the quality of roads were getting worse.

In response to the criticism, the local authority said it had a robust inspection system and prioritised repairs based on the risks to drivers and other road users. They said the conditions of roads in Wirral were in the top 25% across the country.

Pothole in Rock Ferry, Wirral. Image: LDRS

Ahead of the planned road works, environment and transport chair Cllr Liz Grey said: “As a local authority, we have a legal duty to maintain roads within the borough and this work requires continual investment. The roads earmarked for improvements are prioritised based on condition surveys, as well as reports carried out by highways inspectors, residents and councillors.

“Repairing roads across the borough is essential to keep Wirral moving – whether that be by bike, on foot or in a vehicle – and our annual programme is a major investment to deliver on those expectations and keep our residents safe. We know that often roadworks delay people’s journeys, and we apologise for that, but the end result is better, safer surfaces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of roads by ward, road name, length and treatment type.

Bebington:

Town Lane – Sherwood Drive to Larchwood Drive – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Berwyn Boulevard – All – Micro Asphalt

Conville Boulevard – All – Micro Asphalt

Garth Boulevard – All – Micro Asphalt

Parkside Road – All (Including Cul De Sac) – Micro Asphalt

Bidston and St James:

Fourth Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Hilbre Street – All – Micro Asphalt

Boundary Road – Bidston Village Road to Brow Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Bidston Village Road – Hoylake Road to Ballantyne Drive – Surface Dressing

Worcester Road – Hoylake Road to Boundary Road – Surface Dressing

Birkenhead and Tranmere:

Borough Road – North Road to Carlton Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Elmswood Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Grasville Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Harrowby Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Rosedale Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Church Road – Victoria Park Road to Church Terrace – Surface Dressing

Bromborough:

New Chester Road – Dibbinsdale Bridge to Bus Stop – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Rock Lane – East Rock Park to New Chester Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Allport Lane – Service Road 51-67 – Micro Asphalt

Brownlow Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Dale Avenue – Mainwaring Road to Valley Road – Micro Asphalt

Mainwaring Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Poolbank Road – New Chester Road to Beaconsfield Road – Micro Asphalt

Stanhope Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

The Rake – Jct Valley Road to Jct Eccleshall – Micro Asphalt

Clatterbridge:

Fairhaven Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

Clatterbridge Road – Mount Road to Wirral Manor House – Surface Dressing

Claughton:

Budworth Road – Budworth Close to Wethersfield Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Noctorum Avenue – 13 Westcott Way to St Andrews Church – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Wethersfield Road – Pipistrelle Rise to Noctorum Way – Micro Asphalt

Upton Road – Windermere Road to Lymm Road – Surface Dressing

Alvanley Place – All – Micro Asphalt

Radnor Place – All – Micro Asphalt

Eastham:

New Chester Road – Allport Road Junction – Hot Rolled Asphalt

New Chester Road – Old Hall Road to Allport Road – Northbound Surface Dressing

New Chester Road – Old Hall Road to Allport Road – Southbound Surface Dressing

Frankby Road – Service Road from Frankby Motors to Junction with Well Lane – Micro Asphalt

Greasby Road – Service Road outside the shopping area 225-247 – Micro Asphalt

Greasby, Frankby and Irby:

Frankby Road – 297 to Upavon Avenue – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Mill Hill Road – Seaview Lane to Thingwall Drive – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Lester Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

Norwood Court – All – Micro Asphalt

Sandy Lane – Thurstaston Road to Hillview Road – Micro Asphalt

Thorstone Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

Frankby Road – 291 To Baytree Road – Surface Dressing

Frankby Road – Old Pump Lane to Greasby Health Centre – Surface Dressing

Heswall:

Baskervyle Road – Well Lane to Baskervyle Close – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Irby Road – Elmwood Drive to Pensby Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Pensby Road – Telegraph Road to May Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Telegraph Road – Junction with Pensby Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Acre Lane – All – Micro Asphalt

Bromley Close – All – Micro Asphalt

Brooklet Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Dale Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Downham Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

Grange Mount – All – Micro Asphalt

Heath Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

Hillbre Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Meadowcroft – All – Micro Asphalt

Pear Tree Close – All – Micro Asphalt

Seabank Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Seafield – All – Micro Asphalt

Chester Road – Glegg Arms to Boathouse Lane – Surface Dressing

Leasowe and Moreton East:

Boyd Close – All – Micro Asphalt

Cameron Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Grant Road – Cameron Road to Ross Avenue – Micro Asphalt

Kellett Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Mackenzie Road – All – Micro AsphaltRoss Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Scoresby Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Shackleton Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Leasowe Road – Westbound Solar Campus to Bridge, and Slip Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Leasowe Road – Eastbound Solar Campus to Bridge – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Leasowe Road – Pasture Road to Oakmere Close – Surface Dressing

Pasture Road – Leasowe Road to Tarran Way South – Surface Dressing

Liscard:

Chatsworth Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Daresbury Road – All – Micro AsphaltEldon Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Ferndale Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Greasby Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Hazeldene Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Rydal Bank – All – Micro AsphaltTiverton Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Manor Road – All (Seabank Road to Liscard Village) – Surface Dressing

Moreton West and Saughall Massie:

Orchard Road – Hoylake Road to 32 – Micro Asphalt

Millhouse Lane – Belford Drive to Kinnerton Close – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Girtrell Close – All – Micro Asphalt

Wellbrae Close – All – Micro Asphalt

New Brighton:

Magazine Lane – Rowson Street to Seabank Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Albion Street – Rowson Street to Dudley Road – Micro Asphalt

Curzon Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Manor Lane – Penkett Road to Seabank Road – Micro Asphalt

Oxton:

Rose Mount – All – Micro Asphalt

Christchurch Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Pensby and Thingwall:

Pensby Road – Barnston Road to Cornelius Drive – Surface Dressing

Pensby Road – Fishers Lane to Lyndhurst Avenue – Surface Dressing

Cornelius Drive – All – Micro Asphalt

Prenton:

Woodchurch Road – Kenmore Close to Prenton Hall Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Irvine Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Linden Drive – All – Micro AsphaltProspect Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Storeton Road – Woodchurch Lane to Harley Avenue – Surface Dressing

Rock Ferry:

Elderwood Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Fieldside Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Jessamine Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Moorland Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Mossley Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Grove Road – Old Chester Road to Mulberry Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Rock Close – All – Micro Asphalt

Thorsway – All (Including Lees Avenue) – Micro Asphalt

Seacombe:

Broughton Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Deveraux Drive – All – Micro AsphaltDeveraux Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Erskine Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Evelyn Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Kingsley Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Upton:

Cheshire Acre – All – Micro Asphalt

Druids Way – All – Micro Asphalt

Landican Lane – Woodchurch Road to Landican Road – Micro Asphalt

Pool Lane – Sherry Lane to Church Lane – Micro Asphalt

Sherry Lane – All – Micro Asphalt

Manor Drive – Norwich Drive to Upton Park Drive – Surface Dressing

Moreton Road – Manorside Close to Junction Ford – Road Surface Dressing

Wallasey:

Leasowe Road – Ponsonby Road to Longacre Close – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Leasowe Road – Wallasey Village to Southbourne Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Seaview Road – Asda to Hose Side Road – Hot Rolled Asphalt

Gerard Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt

Meddowcroft Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Oldfield Road – All – Micro Asphalt

Whitby Avenue – All – Micro Asphalt