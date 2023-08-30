Register
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Liverpool Council to take ‘appropriate action’ on flood road after deaths

Philip and Elaine Marco died after becoming trapped in a car which was driven into flood water under a bridge on Queens Drive.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 30th Aug 2023, 20:18 BST

Liverpool City Council has said they're committed to fully cooperating with an investigation into an incident on Queens Drive on Saturday, which tragically led to the deaths of Philip and Elaine Marco.

The married couple, aged 77 and 75, died after becoming trapped in a car which was driven into flood water under a bridge. They were pulled from their submerged Mercedes, but were pronounced dead in hospital.

The Coroner has asked Merseyside Police to look into the circumstances leading up to the fatalities. Officers were called to the scene at around 9.20pm and Council officers from the Highways department and City Watch staff also responded.

Most Popular

    The Council says it is ‘working with other agencies to determine what happened and why, and to take any appropriate action.’ The road remains closed and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.

    Local residents have asked why action had not been taken earlier to combat the floos issues at the known trouble spot on Queens Drive.

    Related topics:MotoristsKnife crimeSmokingMerseyside PoliceHospitalMercedes