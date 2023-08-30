Liverpool Council to take ‘appropriate action’ on flood road after deaths
Philip and Elaine Marco died after becoming trapped in a car which was driven into flood water under a bridge on Queens Drive.
Liverpool City Council has said they're committed to fully cooperating with an investigation into an incident on Queens Drive on Saturday, which tragically led to the deaths of Philip and Elaine Marco.
The married couple, aged 77 and 75, died after becoming trapped in a car which was driven into flood water under a bridge. They were pulled from their submerged Mercedes, but were pronounced dead in hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Coroner has asked Merseyside Police to look into the circumstances leading up to the fatalities. Officers were called to the scene at around 9.20pm and Council officers from the Highways department and City Watch staff also responded.
The Council says it is ‘working with other agencies to determine what happened and why, and to take any appropriate action.’ The road remains closed and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.
Local residents have asked why action had not been taken earlier to combat the floos issues at the known trouble spot on Queens Drive.