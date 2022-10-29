Covid deaths on the rise in the region, Remembrance Sunday in Liverpool, warning from Merseyside Fire & Rescue

🦠 Covid deaths have increased for the third consecutive week in a row in the UK, new figures show. The week up to 27 October saw a 31.7% increase in deaths in the Liverpool City Region. There were 31 deaths compared to 23 in the week up to 20 October.

⛪ A series of events will take place in Liverpool to mark Remembrance Sunday this year. Thousands of people will gather at St George's Plateau on 13 November as the city falls silent to remember those who have lost their lives during two world wars and conflicts around the world since.