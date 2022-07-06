Guidance from Liverpool’s Health Protection Board includes wearing a face mask, avoiding crowded spaces and avoiding public transport.

Liverpool’s Health Protection Board (HPB) has issued new advice to residents and commuters in the city following a ‘sharp rise’ in COVID cases.

The move comes after one of the UK’s most senior health officials urged people to wear masks in crowded places amid fears coronavirus hospital admissions are set to hit an 18-month high.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest surge is predominantly due to the spread of new Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which demonstrates the ability of the virus to keep on changing.

Liverpool’s Health Protection Board advice includes wearing a face covering in public. Image: carballo - stock.adobe.com

The Liverpool HPB say the sharp increase in cases has the potential to disrupt essential services in the city.

COVID rise in Liverpool

The latest figures show that infections in Liverpool have risen by one third in the last week, and are now at over 200 per 100,000 people, the highest since April 2022 when the Omicron BA.2 variant saw a significant spike in cases.

The number of people hospitalised with COVID is also increasing again. There are almost 200 infected people in hospital in Liverpool, and there has been a small number of outbreaks in health and social care settings.

Anecdotally, many people who have escaped infection to date are now getting infected for the first time. In addition, one in five people who get infected have previously had the infection.

COVID vaccines remain highly effective in protecting people from serious illness due to these latest variants. However, infection from these variants can still make people feel very unwell and bedridden for several days.

How to protect yourself and others