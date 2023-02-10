Covid memorials could be placed throughout Merseyside borough

News bulletin: Dean of Liverpool reacts to gender-neutral language, images of pest riddled Birkenhead takeaway, memorial to Sefton people who died through Covid-19.

🦠 Memorials to those who lost their lives in the Covid-19 pandemic could soon be placed throughout Sefton. There are national plans to create memorials to commemorate the hundreds and thousands of people who died as a result of coronavirus since 2020 and could now be replicated across the borough. In Sefton, where 1,022 people have died of coronavirus as of December 2022, the memorials could be placed in “all parts of the borough”, according to the cabinet report.

✝️ The Dean of Liverpool says to her God is "neither male nor female - God is God." The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones said this in response to the Church of England saying it will consider whether to stop referring to God as "he" after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.

