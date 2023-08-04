18-year-old charged with murder of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk stabbing

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Matthew Daulby.

Matthew Daulby was one of two 19-year-old men found with stab wounds in Ormskirk on July 29 and was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

On Sunday, Lancashire Constabulary arrested 18-year-old Henry Houghton from Scarisbrick on suspicion of murder. Following consultation services with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mr Houghton, was last night (August 3) charged with murder and will appear before Preston Magistrates today.

What happened: Lancashire Constabulary were called to Railway Road, Ormskirk, just after midnight on July 29, to reports of ongoing disturbance.

Matthew Daulby was one of two 19-year-old men found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The second teenager was treated for injuries, described as ‘not serious’ and has since been discharged from hospital.

In a tribute, Matthew’s family said he was “the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.”

They added: “He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.

Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have made five more arrests (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Arrests: Five people arrested on Thursday (August 3) have now been released on bail.

They are a 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-old man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool, who were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder; and a 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman - both from Aughton – who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail until October 30.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until October 14.

The charge and arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

Information: As part of Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing enquiries, they are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation to come forward.