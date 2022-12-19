Armed police dispatched after ‘targeted’ Wirral shooting

A man is being treated in hospital following the attack in Birkenhead.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in Wirral on Sunday night.

Armed police were dispatched to Newark Close in Noctorum, Birkenhead, at around 9.15pm following reports of gunshots. A man arrived at hospital with an arm injury a short time later.

An investigation is underway, with officers conducting initial forensic, house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area. Local Policing teams will arrive today.

Chief Inspector Phil Cowin said: “This is the early stages of our investigation and as such we are looking to swiftly establish the circumstances. We initially believe that this was a targeted attack.

“If you live locally or have heard any information, captured any images or footage or people or vehicles on CCTV or doorbell devices, come forward.

“People will understandably be alarmed to hear of such an incident, but it is vital that community pass on what they know, and it will have a positive impact. Our Local Policing team will be out and about tomorrow, so speak with us directly or anonymously.”

How to contact police

You can contact us @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 844 of 18 December.