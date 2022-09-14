The suspects were arrested during operations in Merseyside and Cumbria.

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool last month.

At around 12.40am on Sunday, August 21, Ms Dale was found in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, with fatal gunshot wounds.

The Knowsley Council worker, 28, was taken to hospital but died shortly after. Merseyside Police do not believe she was the intended target.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot at her home in Liverpool. Image: Family handout

As a part of ongoing murder investigation, four men have been arrested during operations in Cumbria and Merseyside:

A 27-year-old man from Roby was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 40-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 35-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm

A 57-year-old man from Croxteth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

All four of the suspects have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Additionally, two men and two women arrested last month remain on bail in relation to the murder of Ms Dale.

Police are eager to track a car being driven erratically on Prescot Road and the Leinster Road area.

During an earlier appeal for witnesses, police had released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area, shortly before Ms Dale’s death.

Tributes to Ashley Dale

Tragically, this is not the first time Ms Dales’s family have had to deal with the consequences of gun crime.

In 2015, Ms Dale’s half-brother, Lewis Dunne, was fatally shot in a case of mistaken identity. Merseyside Police do not believe the incidents to be connected.

Her family said: “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. Ashley was a hard working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her. Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room.

“We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home. None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”

How to contact police

Please submit any information you have directly to the investigation team through the online portal: (Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.