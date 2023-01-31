Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down at her home in Old Swan in August.

Merseyside Police have charged three men in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last summer.

Ms Dale, 28, was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, and fired multiple shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Two men, James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, were charged on Monday with her murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

Detectives have today charged a third man, Kallum Radford, 25, previously of St Helens but with no fixed abode, with assisting an offender. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The charges come after police tracked down a grey Hyundai i3 car which was spotted earlier in the evening of the murder. It was seized and sent for forensic examinations earlier this month.