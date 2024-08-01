Breaking

Lancashire boy, 17, charged with murdering three young girls in Southport stabbing attack

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Aug 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 10:01 BST
A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbedThree girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed
Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

The boy charged with their murders, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, Lancashire - just outside Southport.

The 17-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons as he’s under 18. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today.

Police officers and a police van block the vehicle entrance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court where a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is appearing charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport on Monday. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice officers and a police van block the vehicle entrance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court where a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is appearing charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport on Monday. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police officers and a police van block the vehicle entrance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court where a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is appearing charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport on Monday. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy announced the charges in a press conference just after midnight.

She said: “A 17-year old-boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday. July 29.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.”

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle and Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, during a press conference at Merseyside Police HQ in Liverpool, as they announce that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport. Photo credit: Eleanor Barlow/PA WireDeputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle and Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, during a press conference at Merseyside Police HQ in Liverpool, as they announce that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport. Photo credit: Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire
Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle and Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, during a press conference at Merseyside Police HQ in Liverpool, as they announce that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport. Photo credit: Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire | Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire

Violent disorder has broken out across the country following the attack, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest in Whitehall on Wednesday night.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

