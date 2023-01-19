CCTV appeal as police hunt car in connection with Kirkdale shooting

Police say they will be ‘relentless’ in pursuit of anyone who uses a gun.

Merseyside Police have released images of a car they wish to trace in connection with a drive-by shooting in Kirkdale.

Shots were fired at a house on Owen Road, causing damage to the front and rear of the property, but fortunately no one was reported injured.

Officers carried out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house on the night of the incident - Friday 30 December - and are now hunting a car they believed to be involved in the attack.

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a light-coloured Nissan Qashqai, seen driving along Melrose Road in the direction of Selwyn Street in Kirkdale shortly after the incident at 7pm.

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “We have been able to obtain CCTV images of a car we believe may have been involved in this offence.

“We understand that this image we have released may not be the best quality, but we hope it will help witnesses recall any information which will help with the investigation and we encourage people to come forward.

“We know the harm and devastation guns cause, and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those who use them in our communities.”

A light-coloured Nissan Qashqai was spoted driving along Melrose Road in the direction of Selwyn Street in Kirkdale after the shooting. Image: Merseyide Police

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information can contact Merseyside Police by DM via the social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ using reference 23000001333.

