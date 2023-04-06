Register
Connor Chapman pleads not guilty to Elle Edwards murder charges

The 26-year-old beautician was fatally shot outside The Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:49 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Connor Chapman has pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to the murder of Wirral beautician Elle Edwards, who was shot dead at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.

The 23-year-old was charged with Ms Edwards’ murder in January and appeared in court via video link from HM Prison Manchester on Thursday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot in the head just before midnight on December 24 when a gunman opened fire outside the entrance to The Lighthouse pub. She was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe Ms Edwards was the intended target of the attack. Four men also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident and were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Chapman faces a total of nine offences in connection with the shooting at The Lighthouse pub and pleaded not guilty to them all as he appeared before Judge Andrew Menary wearing a grey Nike jumper.

As well as murder, he is charged with the attempted murder of of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He is also charged with possessing a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life on Christmas Eve and handling stolen goods, a Mercedes A class vehicle, between December 22 and 26.

Chapman’s scheduled trial date has been moved from June 7 to June 12 and will be presided over by Justice Julian Goose.

Elle Edwards died after the Christmas Eve shooting.Elle Edwards died after the Christmas Eve shooting.
