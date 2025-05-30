Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident at a pub in Warrington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8pm on Friday, May 23, a man entered the Station House pub in Station Road, Poulton-with-Fearnhead and threatened the customers with a knife before leaving on a bike.

No one was harmed in the incident.

At around 8pm on Friday, May 23, a man entered the Station House pub in Station Road, Poulton-with-Fearnhead and threatened the customers with a knife before leaving on a bike. No one was harmed in the incident. | Google

As he fled the scene he was seen by two witnesses to throw the knife into a bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Katherine Molyneux said: “I’d urge the two men who saw the suspect throw the knife into a bush to contact us to help us with our enquiries.

“The same goes for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.”

Read More Liverpool parade suspect Paul Doyle makes first court appearance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of police enquiries a 35-year-old man has been arrested and has since been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting 25000426706.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.