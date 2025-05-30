Man threatened customers with a knife at Station House pub in Warrington

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 13:10 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident at a pub in Warrington.

At around 8pm on Friday, May 23, a man entered the Station House pub in Station Road, Poulton-with-Fearnhead and threatened the customers with a knife before leaving on a bike.

No one was harmed in the incident.

As he fled the scene he was seen by two witnesses to throw the knife into a bush.

PC Katherine Molyneux said: “I’d urge the two men who saw the suspect throw the knife into a bush to contact us to help us with our enquiries.

“The same goes for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.”

As part of police enquiries a 35-year-old man has been arrested and has since been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting 25000426706.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

