Man threatened customers with a knife at Station House pub in Warrington
At around 8pm on Friday, May 23, a man entered the Station House pub in Station Road, Poulton-with-Fearnhead and threatened the customers with a knife before leaving on a bike.
No one was harmed in the incident.
As he fled the scene he was seen by two witnesses to throw the knife into a bush.
PC Katherine Molyneux said: “I’d urge the two men who saw the suspect throw the knife into a bush to contact us to help us with our enquiries.
“The same goes for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.”
As part of police enquiries a 35-year-old man has been arrested and has since been released on conditional bail.
Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting 25000426706.