Three men have been sent to prison as rioters in Merseyside begin to feel ‘the full force of the law’.

Three men have been jailed for their part in the rioting that took place in Liverpool and Southport last week. Clashes broke out between far-right groups and police after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on Monday, July 29.

The day after the murders, a group of protestors attacked a mosque, threw missiles at police and set fire to vehicles in the shell-shocked coastal town. On Saturday (August 3), buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and emergency services were attacked as protests at Liverpool’s Pier Head and in the city centre turned violent and spread to County Road in Walton.

More than 40 people have already been arrested in connection with the incidents and Merseyside Police chief Serena Kennedy told any rioters ‘that may be sitting at home with a cup of tea, thinking you have got away’ that her detectives 'are coming for you'. She said 93 officers have been injured in the clashes, include one having both legs fractured, one having teeth knocked out and another suffering a broken jaw.

On Wednesday, the first three people were put behind bars for their involvement in the disturbances in Southport and Liverpool after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, has been sentenced to three years in prison after he admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on July 30. He punched PC Thomas Ball in the face and was later seen dismantling a wall and throwing bricks towards officers. His sentence was reduced from four and a half years for his guilty plea.

Liam Riley, 41, of Walton Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour in the city centre. Police said he threw rocks and brocks at officers. He has been jailed for 20 months, reduced from 30 months for his guilty plea.

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Kensington, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson after an attempt was made to set a police van on fire on William Brown Street in Liverpool city centre. He has been jailed for 30 months.

Liam Riley, 41, Declan Geiran, 29, and Derek Drummond, 58, where all sentenced to a jail term on Wednesday. | Merseyside Police

Sentencing the trio, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, said: "Quite simply those who deliberately participate in such disorder, causing injury, damage and fear to communities, will inevitably be punished with sentences designed to deter others from similar activity."

Speaking outside Liverpool Crown Court, Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: "The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time. Riley, Drummond and Geiran mistakenly thought they would escape justice. They now face an extended period of time behind bars, and their criminal convictions will stay with them forever."

The riot in Southport took place just hours after a peaceful vigil in memory of the three little girls stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance party

Protests by extremist groups, and counter demonstrations by anti-fascist organisations, have taken place across the UK in the wake of the murders of six-year-old Bebe, seven-year-old Elsie Dot and nine-year-old Alice. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the 'far-right thuggery' and has vowed that rioters will feel 'the full force of the law' ahead of a further expected wave of protests.

Police remain braced for the planned unrest by 'hateful and divisive groups' as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings and threats against organisations linked with immigration and asylum seekers. A list of agencies and charities has been shared in chat groups as possible targets for gatherings, with the message inviting people to 'mask up' if they attend.

Merseyside charity, The Asylum Link, which helps asylum seekers and refugees who have escaped war and persecution, has been forced to close its headquarters in Liverpool after threats of far-right violence. "The police are informed of the threats made against or centre and will be present on Wednesday evening,” the organisation said in a statement.