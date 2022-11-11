The 40-year-old is the latest to be jailed for Encrochat conspiracy.

A drug dealer from Formby has been jailed for 16 years after playing a ‘leading role’ in the supply of heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

Terence Page, 40, of Old Mill Lane was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

He was arrested at his home address in June 2021 as part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic: an international operation into the use of encrypted mobile devices by criminals, commonly referred to as EncroChat.

Operating under the Encrochat handles cuppatea and worldpossum, data showed Page’s involvement in the supply of 14kg of heroin and 1.75kg of cocaine, as well as 2kg of amphetamine.

He was identified as the user of those handles after providing personal details within the messages including names and ages of relatives, as well as referencing his home address.

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: “Page demonstrated that he played a leading role in this latest conspiracy whereby prices and meetings were agreed between him and other handles regarding the supply of heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

“I hope this result shows that Merseyside Police will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of these people who think they are above the law, and we will continue to target criminals like Page by thoroughly examining any evidence, messages and images we find.”