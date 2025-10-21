A Kirkby car wash has been raided by border security officials, resulting in a £40,000 fine.

The immigration enforcement visit to Soapy’s Hand Car Wash, on East Lancashire Road, was confirmed by Home Office officials after the publication of “illegal working” breaches from the start of this year.

Last week (October 14), the Home Office published its list of illegal working civil penalties for UK employers, with Kirkby Valeting Centre Ltd one of several Merseyside businesses on the list.

The government department told the LDRS that Kirkby Valeting Centre Ltd – the owners of Soapy’s Hand Car Wash at the time of the raid – have been issued with a £40,000 fine “for employing one individual with no right to work”.

The list of employers is published every three months. It details fines given to “employers who have not paid or are not making regular payments towards a penalty 28 days after they have exhausted all their objection and/or appeal rights”.

Fines can also be given to “employers who have been served with a second or further penalty once they have exhausted all their objection and/or appeal rights regardless of whether any payment has been made”.

Civil penalty notices include a fine of up to £45,000 per illegal worker for a first breach and up to a maximum of £60,000 for repeat offending.

The Home Office also confirmed the fine for Kirkby Valeting Centre Ltd has been passed to its specialist debt recovery contractors for enforcement action.

A 2020 report from the Local Government Association and Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, “Tackling labour abuse and modern slavery in the hand car wash sector”, identified a series of exploitative labour practices prevalent in the car wash sector.

The report highlighted how the car wash sector has become common in our high streets and communities, but added that residents may be unwittingly using victims of labour exploitation or even modern slavery to wash their cars.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages, and fuels the criminal industry of immigration crime.

“This government is determined to clamp down on that illegal activity in every sector where it occurs, including car washes.

“Under this government, enforcement action nationwide has increased, with visits and arrests up by around 50% on the previous 12 months, and we will be stepping up that action further in the year ahead.”

The LDRS made attempts to contact the owners of Soapy’s Hand Car Wash.