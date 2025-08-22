New figures show Liverpool's top 15 neighbourhoods for burglaries, based on the latest official police data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from June 2024 to May 2025 - the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 15 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Central & Islington In the Central & Islington area, there were 56.5 burglaries per 1,000 households. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

2 . Pier Head In the Pier Head area, there were 24.4 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Sonny - stock.adobe.com

3 . Fairfield West & Newsham Park In the Fairfield West & Newsham Park area, there were 22.7 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews