Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2024, 17:03 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 12:54 GMT

Official figures have revealed the Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest levels of crime.

We have used figures from Local Insight based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which breakdown total crime offences in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from September 2023 to August 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the total neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, and as a rate per 1,000 residents.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported crimes in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In Central & Islington, there were 599.7 crime offences per 1,000 households.

1. Central & Islington

In Central & Islington, there were 599.7 crime offences per 1,000 households. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

In Albert Dock & Queen’s Dock, there were 424.9 crime offences per 1,000 households.

2. Albert Dock & Queen’s Dock

In Albert Dock & Queen’s Dock, there were 424.9 crime offences per 1,000 households. | Emma Dukes

In Walton North, there were 243.9 crime offences per 1,000 households.

3. Walton North

In Walton North, there were 243.9 crime offences per 1,000 households. | Google Earth

In Fairfield West & Newsham Park, there were 238.4 crime offences per 1,000 households.

4. Fairfield West & Newsham Park

In Fairfield West & Newsham Park, there were 238.4 crime offences per 1,000 households. | Google

