These Liverpool neighbourhoods have the highest reports of violent and sexual offences, according to the latest crime data.

The figures are based on the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of violent and sexual crimes recorded by Merseyside Police, and as a rate per 1,000 residents.

Violent crime includes a selection of National Crime Reporting System codes used in the British Crime Survey (BCS) where the offence is directly against a person, but excludes driving and less direct actions (like conspiracy or possession of weapons) and also excludes other offences like cruelty/neglect or abandonment of a child, or assault on a constable.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in the city with the highest number of report violent and sexual offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Central & Islington In the Central & Islington area, there were 182.4 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 residents. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

2 . Albert Dock & Queen's Dock In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 122.9 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 residents. | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

3 . Walton North In the Walton North area, there were 107.7 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth