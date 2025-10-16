A van driver has been prosecuted after his vehicle was seized by Liverpool Council over fears its contents could cause “harm to human health.”

City officials swooped on a Volkswagen Crafter van owned by Abdulrehman Adnan after he was spotted dumping rubbish across Kensington in a six week period.

His persistent offending landed Adnan in front of magistrates who slapped him with a fine worth more than £3,000. The vehicle was seized last month on Victoria Road in Tuebrook under suspicion of dumping waste in a way that could cause pollution to the environment or harm to human health.

The seized van in Tuebrook | Liverpool City Council/LDRS

The prosecution follows a series of measures brought in by the city council to crack down on illegal fly-tipping, littering, and dog-fouling after a resident survey found that they were top concerns for people living in the city. Adnan has been ordered to pay the fine within 56 days.

Adnan of Hope Street, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to four counts of fly-tipping across the Kensington area in just six weeks during his appearance at Magistrates Court. Adnan was first seen on CCTV unloading 16 bin bags from his van on Marvin Street in July.

After the council cleared the area of rubbish, the van was seen returning to the area with additional rubbish a further three times over a short space of time. Using the footage, enforcement officers were able to track down the owner and seize the van.

During his court appearance, Adnan admitted he had been illegally fly-tipping and was ordered to pay a total of £3,406 within 56 days.

In response, the council has created a new internal environmental enforcement team, appointed an external provider for additional support and increased fixed penalty notices for environmental offences. Instances of fly-tipping are investigated for any evidence of who the waste belongs to, and who fly-tipped it.

Liverpool Council’s enforcement officers will build a case using CCTV footage, photographs, witness statements, and potential evidence in the waste. Anyone who sees items that have been fly-tipped, or have witnessed an incident can make a report on the council website.

Earlier this week, an old fridge, leather chairs and a microwave were among the masses of “unacceptable” detritus left dumped outside people’s homes in north Liverpool. Streetscene teams moved quickly to remove the waste brazenly left dumped around Breeze Hill.

An investigation has now been set up to attempt to identify the offenders.