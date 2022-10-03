Olivia’s parents were in court as the man charged with murdering their daughter appeared in the dock.

A 34-year-old man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her own home, appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is alleged to have killed the schoolgirl who was fatally shot in the chest on August 22 this year.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, Liverpool. Picture: Family Handout

Dark haired and bearded Cashman, who was wearing a light grey t-shirt and jeans and was handcuffed, is also charged with the attempted murders of Olivia’s mum, Cheryl Korbel and Joseph Nee, 35.

Cashman, who was accompanied in the dock by four police officers, also faces two charges of possessing a firearm, namely a Glock and a .38 revolver with intent to endanger life on the same date at Olivia’s home in Kingsheath Avenue, Huyton.

Police vehicles outside Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, where Thomas Cashman is appeared accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Image: PA

He spoke only to confirm his address and date of birth. The courtroom was crowded with members of the media and the girl’s family including her mum Cheryl and dad, John Pratt. Two uniformed officers guarded the courtroom doors.

There was a delay in proceedings while the date for him to appear at the city’s crown court was changed from Wednesday until this afternoon, at 2pm. Mrs Korbel dabbed at her eyes during proceedings.

Cashman sat in the dock with his head bowed during the hearing during which members of the victim’s family stared over at him.

Earlier Paul Russell, 40, from Snowberry Road, West Derby, who faces a charge of assisting an offender, had appeared in the dock separately.

The charge alleges that on August 22 he drove Cashman to an address and disposed of his clothing with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Cashman knowing or believing he was guilty of murder or some other offence carrying a term of of at least five years.

Thomas Cashman arrives at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in a police convoy. PA

Russell, who was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers, was also accompanied in the dock by four police officers. He also only spoke to confirm his address and date of birth.

John Rowan, defending Russell, who wore a black t-shirt and black trousers, was also handcuffed, did not apply for bail and he was further remanded in custody.