Man arrested by police following incident at Everton's stadium

By Jessica Lees

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 12:27 GMT
A man has been arrested following an incident at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool.

Police confirmed that officers detained a man following an incident at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

Everton FC's new Hill Dickinson Stadium will stage Saturday's second ABK Beer rugby league Ashes Test between England and Australia. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The 37-year-old man from Gravesend, Kent was detained at around 2.30pm after entering the pitch before the start of the the England v Australia Rugby League match.

He has been arrested on suspicion of Possession of articles for use in fraud & Fraud by false representation, and has been taken to a police station for questioning.

