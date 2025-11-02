Man arrested by police following incident at Everton's stadium
A man has been arrested following an incident at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool.
Police confirmed that officers detained a man following an incident at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool yesterday afternoon.
The 37-year-old man from Gravesend, Kent was detained at around 2.30pm after entering the pitch before the start of the the England v Australia Rugby League match.
He has been arrested on suspicion of Possession of articles for use in fraud & Fraud by false representation, and has been taken to a police station for questioning.