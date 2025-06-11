A man in his 30s has been stabbed in the chest in what is believed to have been a targeted attack on Elmhurst Road in Liverpool. | Merseyside Police

A man has been arrested following a report of a stabbing in Belle Vale this morning.

Just before 8.45am, officers were called to Elmhurst Road to reports a man in his 30s had been stabbed to the chest in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers detained a man at the scene.

A 39-year-old man from Halewood was arrested on suspicion of Attempted murder.

A forensic examination of the scene is underway and officers are conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

Detective Inspector Natalie Charlesworth said: “The investigation into this incident is in its early stages, but we believe it was targeted.

“We understand the worry that this incident will cause in the community, and we have deployed additional high visibility patrols in the area.”

She added: “As the incident is reported to have happened at around 8.45am, we believe there may have been people travelling to work and school in the area and we are appealing to anyone who may have any seen any part of this incident to contact us.

“I would also appeal to drivers who may have dashcam footage to get in touch with us so we can find those responsible and put them before the courts.”

Det Insp Charlesworth added: “There is no place for knives in our communities and we will always seek to take positive action when we have information about people are storing, carrying or using weapons.”

Anyone with information that may assist police should call 101 quoting incident reference 25000478121.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.