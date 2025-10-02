Manchester synagogue attack: Latest updates and reaction as suspect shot in Crumpsall

Two people have been killed after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday, where a man, who is believed to be the offender, was shot by firearms officers. Police said they had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

The Prime Minister is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident. Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am. The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. (There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”