Manchester synagogue attack: Killer's father issues statement as victim's cause of death revealed
Two people have been killed after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday, where a man, who is believed to be the offender, was shot by firearms officers. Police said they had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.
The Prime Minister is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident. Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”
In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”
The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am. The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.
“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. (There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”
'Heinous' - Father of Manchester synagogue attacker releases statement after son kills 2 people
Faraj al-Shamie, father of attacker Jihad al-Shamie, said that the news of his son’s actions came as ‘a profound shock’ and that his family condemns his son’s actions at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall.
Police release update on cause of death for Manchester synagogue terror attack victims
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson releases statement following attack yesterday and death of man with apparent gunshot injury.
In the statement, Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson: "Following the terrorist incident yesterday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, Middleton Road, Crumpsall; further and urgent enquiries continue. Overnight, we have taken advice from the Home Office Pathologist ahead of full post mortem examinations scheduled for later today.
"The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.
"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community. It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.”
Manchester synagogue attack: suspect and victims named
Greater Manchester Police have named both the suspect believed to be responsible for yesterday’s synagogue attack, as well as the names of the two people who have died.
Greater Manchester Police have named the person they believe is responsible for today's attack as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, with a statement reading: "He is a British citizen of Syrian descent.”
While authorities have confirmed that formal identification is yet to take place, it is understood that Al-Shamie was a British national of Syrian descent who came to the UK as a young child and was granted citizenship in 2006 as a minor.
Police have also confirmed the names of the two people killed in the incident outside Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Both men were from Crumpsall and Greater Manchester Police's Det Ch Supt Lewis Hughes says the families of the two men killed in yesterday's attack are being supported by police.
National head of counter-terrorism policing declares Manchester synagogue attack ‘terrorist incident’
Police have declared the Manchester synagogue attack a 'terrorist incident', with assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor, the national head of counter-terrorism policing, saying that the attacker has been shot dead by the police but that counter-terrorism police know his identity.
“Based on what we know, counter-terrorism police have declared this a terrorist incident,” he says at a press conference outside Scotland Yard in London at which he also confirmed that there have been two additional arrests.
Taylor went on to say that an attack on the Jewish community on Yom Kippur is ‘devastating’ and that the police are ‘mobilising fast’ in order to reassure the Jewish community across the country at a time of great stress and concern.
'Inquiries moving at pace' - Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable update on Manchester synagogue attack
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson has given a statement following the horrific killing of two members of the Jewish community at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue today.
After thanking security staff and worshippers for their bravery in helping to prevent the attacker gaining access to the synagogue, Watson confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by officers within seven minutes of the original call. Four further people remain in hospital, having suffered a variety of serious injuries.
"There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access," said Watson.
You see all the hate on the news but you don't think it's going to come to your doorstep
At 9:31 AM this morning police were called to a stabbing and car attack on a synagogue in Manchester.
We went to the scene of the attack to speak to local residents about what they saw today.
One resident said: “I came out to people just blocking the road panicking [...] It’s really not nice what’s happened and especially on my doorstep where, you know, even in the area it’s very cultured. My neighbour is Muslim, my other neighbour is Sikh and my other neighbour after that is Jewish.”
17 pictures from the scene of the Manchester Synagogue stabbing
Two people have died in a terror attack in Manchester, with police saying that the deadly synagogue attack has left four others in hospital.
Police have said that the attacker, who was shot dead by officers at the scene, was prevented from entering the synagogue by the bravery of security staff and worshippers and that he was killed within seven minutes of the first 999 call.
Meanwhile, counter-terror officers say they believe they know the identity of the attacker, while two other people have been arrested. Here are 17 pictures from the scene as events unfolded today...
Police carry out controlled explosion of suspect's car
Greater Manchester police have reportedly carried out a controlled explosion of the Manchester synagogue attacker’s car, while it is also believed that arrests have been made.
According to The Guardian, police have carried out a controlled explosion of the suspect’s car in the past hour, while a police source has also confirmed that other arrests had taken place, but they were unable to say exactly how many. More policing activity, however, is still ongoing in the area.
Attempts to divide us through violence will fail say Islamic leaders
The Manchester Council of Mosques has issued a statement following the attack on a Manchester synagogue earlier this morning.
“The Manchester Council of Mosques is shocked and saddened to hear of today's stabbing outside a synagogue in Manchester,” read the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Jewish community at this distressing time.”
Lancashire leaders express shock and solidarity after deadly synagogue attack
Lancashire’s political leaders have spoken of their “shock and sadness” following a suspected terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue which left two people dead.
The leaders of Lancashire County Council issued a joint statement offering their condolences and pledging continued support for the region’s Jewish community.
Cllr Stephen Atkinson, leader of the council, and Cllr Azhar Ali OBE, leader of the opposition, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the distressing events that unfolded this morning at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester. “
Live from the scene as 2 people confirmed dead
Two confirmed dead after synagogue terror attack
Police have confirmed two people have died after a terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue this morning.
'An outrageous attack' - Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told BBC Radio Bristol: “It does look like an outrageous attack on the Jewish community on their holiest day, Yom Kippur. I think it is a vile and disgusting attack.
“I know that many Jewish people in our country feel that they’re no longer safe and my heart goes out to the people who have been hurt by this, and everyone who’s been affected. I want to say to Jewish people all around our country that you belong here.
“Britain is a country which will look after you. We need to make sure that the rise in antisemitism that we’re seeing in our country is quelled completely.”
'My thoughts are with the victims' says Lib Dem leader Ed Davey
Posting on Bluesky, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Horrified and appalled by the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
“My thoughts are with the victims, our brave emergency services and the entire Jewish community.”
'It’s a dreadful attack': Local MP issues statement on 'stabbing' at Heaton Park synagogue
Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, has called for ‘Mancunians to come together’ in the wake of the incident
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood 'horrified'
In a statement posted on X, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
“My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services. I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services.”
Man shot and several injured at Manchester synagogue
Man shot and several injured at Manchester synagogue
'I’m appalled' says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
In a statement on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”