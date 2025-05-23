Merseyside man arrested for trying to fly illegal items into prison with a drone

Detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) have charged a man from Merseyside for trying to convey prohibited items into prisons via a drone.

Curtis Carney, 36, of Cotton Way, Liverpool was arrested on Wednesday following a joint investigation by the NWROCU’s Prison Intelligence Unit and His Majesty Prison and Probation Service (HMPSS).

He has now been charged with the following offences:

  • Conspiracy to bring/throw/convey a List ' A ' prohibited article into a prison.
  • Conspiracy to bring/throw/convey a List ' B ' prohibited article into a prison.

He has remanded until his next appearance at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 19.

