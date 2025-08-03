A man was close to the Bowling Green Café in Birkenhead Park where he was stabbed multiple times | Ged Miller via Google

Merseyside Police are investigating following reports of a stabbing in the Birkenhead area last night, Saturday, August 2.

Police were contacted by the Northwest Ambulance Service at just after 10pm after a 22-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his back, arm and leg and injuries to his face following an incident on Park Road North, near Birkenhead Park.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Sarah Wilkinson said: “We believe the man was close to the Bowling Green Café [in the park] when the assault happened.

“The investigation is in the very early stages but we are asking for anyone who was in the area of Park Road North at around 10pm last night who heard or saw anything suspicious to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to any taxi or delivery drivers who may have captured something on their dashcam to get in touch.”