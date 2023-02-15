Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down at her home in Old Swan in August.

Two men accused of the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan area last summer have appeared in court.

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am on August 21 with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today (Wednesday 15) via video link from Wakefield Prison.

During the six minute hearing they spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

The pair appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for the first time on Tuesday 14.

Two other men, James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, appeared earlier this month charged with Ashley’s murder. They are also accused of possessing a firearm with intent.

No bail applications were made today on behalf of Zeisz and Barry and Judge Aubrey further remanded them in custody until June 30 to link up with the proceedings against Witham and Peers.

A date for their trial, estimated to last six to eight weeks, has been fixed to begin on October 3.