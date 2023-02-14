Old Swan shooting: Two more men charged with murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down at her home in Old Swan in August.

Merseyside Police have charged two more men with the murder of Ashley Dale.

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am on August 21 with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton have both been charged with the murder of the young woman.

Both men are remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday February 14.

Police previously charged two men, James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, with her murder and possession of a firearm with intent. They appeared at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this month.

Kallum Radford, 25, previously of St Helens but with no fixed abode, who has been charged with assisting an offender, is due to appear in court on March 1.

