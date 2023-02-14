Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down at her home in Old Swan in August.

Two more men accused of the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan area last summer have appeared in court.

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am on August 21 with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for the first time this afternoon (Tuesday 14).

During a very brief hearing they both appeared via video link from Wakefield Prison and spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

The court clerk told the Bench that the case should be sent to the crown court and they were both further remanded in custody.

Chair of the Bench, Davina Halstead told the defendants, “This is an indictable offence and as magistrates we have no power to consider bail today. You will appear via video link tomorrow at Liverpool Crown Court.”

Police previously charged two men, James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, with her murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

They appeared at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this month and have been further remanded in custody until June 30 when they are due to enter their pleas.