A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebration has pleaded not guilty.

Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court this morning Paul Doyle, 53, pleaded not guilty to 31 charges.

He is accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on May 26 and faces an additional 24 charges, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.

He was originally charged with seven offences after more than 100 people were hurt in the incident on Water Street. Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy into the crowds, shortly after 6pm.

On Thursday, August 24, the court heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months. The new charges include 23 assault charges and one count of affray.

A provisional trial date is set for for November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.