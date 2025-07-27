Police appeal for information following suspected arson attack in Toxteth

Police are appealing for information following a report of suspected arson on a house in Toxteth yesterday evening.

Just before midnight it was reported that a house was on fire, believed to have started in the porch, which quickly spread to a neighbouring property on Carlingford Close. No injuries reported.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information | Other 3rd Party

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) attended and extinguished the flames.

A joint investigation has commenced with MFRS and anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Victoria Lanceley said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation, however it is believed to have been started with petrol in the porch of one property which then quickly spread to the house next door.”

She said: “We all know too well the devastation and fatal consequences such an incredibly dangerous act can cause and puts the lives of residents in the street at risk. It’s only down to sheer fortune that no one was injured in this incident and clearly it could have been a lot worse.”

Adding: “We are making enquiries and exploring all CCTV opportunities in the area, and our investigation continues.“If you live in the area and saw anything suspicious yesterday evening, please let us know. Similarly, if you have CCTV or doorbell cameras, please check them to see if you captured anything that could help our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call with log 1172 of 26 July.