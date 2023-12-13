Police name two teenagers charged after homeowners racially abused
The incidents happened earlier this week.
Two women have been charged after an aggravated burglary in Kensington.
At around 8.00pm on Monday, December 11, two women reportedly damaged a home on Malvern Road and shouted racial abuse at the occupants.
Then, at around 3.00am the following morning, two women reportedly broke into the same property, causing damage and stealing numerous items.
Police have now charged two women, both aged 19, in connection with the incident.
Mia Maylor, 19, of Whitefield Drive, Kirkby has been charged with two counts of burglary with intent to cause damage, theft, racially or religiously aggravated assault occasioning bodily hard as well as assault occasioning a person bodily harm.
Morgan Burke, 19, of Boaler Street, Kensington, has been charged with two counts of burglary with intent to cause damage, assault by beating, assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm, racially or religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially or religiously aggravated common assault/beating and theft.
Maylor and Burken were remanded to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens Adult Remand Court today (Wednesday, December 13).
Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “No one, no matter what their background or religious beliefs, should be assaulted, threatened, or subjected to any form of intimidation or violence.
“Please be reassured that we thoroughly investigate these reports and will be relentless to bring offenders to justice.
“We also have Operation Assure in place, which focuses on preventing and reducing burglaries specifically in the Liverpool area.
“We are determined to keep reducing burglary offences and the harm this causes in our communities and we will proactively act to pursue offenders.
“We encourage people to come forward if you know anything about suspected burglary and the sale of stolen goods where you are. We’ll act on all information provided.
“We will continue to work proactively with communities and our partners to keep this going.”
Reporting a hate crime: To report a burglary or a hate crime, you can call 101, DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If, for any reason, you do not wish to report a hate crime to the police, the independent charity Stop Hate UK to run a 24/7 confidential helpline for all victims of hate crime on 0800 138 1625 or www.stophateuk.org. You can also download the Stop Hate UK reporting app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.