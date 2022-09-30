Police are hunting a grey car spotted in the area on the evening of the fatal shooting.

Detectives investigating the shooting of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released CCTV footage of a car believed to have been driven in the area, shortly before her death.

The 28-year-old was tragically killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of August 21 and fired multiple shots.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot at her home in Liverpool. Image: Family handout

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am , after neighbours reported hearing gunshots. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Detectives are now tracking down a grey Hyundai 130 N car seen in the area earlier in the evening of the murder. The car has not yet been recovered.

The grey Hyundai 103 N Performance car police are hunting. Image: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We now believe that this Hyundai 103 N Performance car was driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.

“As we look to gather all available evidence, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.

“This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices. We also need to know where the car is now.

“Please don’t assume that what you know or have captured is not important, or that someone else has already told us. A minor detail could have major significance and we will review everything that comes in and make that assessment, and it all forms part of detectives building up an evidential picture, something that can of course take time.”

Hundreds fill up Liverpool Cathedral for funeral

Around 900 mourners filled Liverpool Cathedral for the funeral to pay their respects to Ms Dale on September 20.

The funeral of Ashley Dale , 28, at Liverpool Cathedral

Acting Bishop of Liverpool Beverley Mason said: “The Cathedral was full of people of all ages, especially young people. Ashley touched so many people’s lives; with goodness, fun, liveliness and with heart. That’s the woman that people are grieving today.

“Life is too short to have such a young promising, beautiful life snaffled out like it was at the hands of wickedness. It is utterly scandalous. It’s blasphemy against humanity; it’s blasphemy against God. In Liverpool, we need to unite now under one voice and say enough is enough.

“I don’t want to be taking any more services like this. It’s shocking. I don’t want to be grieving with other parents. This is too awful. We need to be saying enough is enough.”

Her family said: “Her laugh, smile, and energy was infectious in any room.”

How to contact police

Please submit any information you have directly to the investigation team through the online portal: (Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.