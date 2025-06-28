Police seize suspected stolen bikes and weapons as a Croxteth teenager is arrested

18-year-old arrests as police seize suspected stolen bikes and weapons.

Officers have arrested an 18-year-old man and seized a number of suspected stolen bikes and weapons following an incident in the Croxteth area earlier this month.

At around 8.25pm on Tuesday, June 17, officers on patrol on Altcross Road were approached by a man riding an electric Surron motorbike on the pavement.

Police have reported that he failed to stop and made off - with an inquiries launched.

These inquiries led to officers attending an address on Callestock Road, where a man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of Theft of a motor vehicle; Dangerous driving; Fail to stop; No insurance; Possession of offensive weapons in a private dwelling; Driving without insurance.

Police have seized a number of suspected stolen bikes and weapons following an incident in Croxteth. | Merseyside Police

He was since been released from police custody pending further inquiries.

Officers also seized two suspected stole Surron bikes and a moped, as well as knives, a machete and a Samurai sword.

Chief Inspector Jordan Quinn said: “This arrest followed extensive enquiries into the incident in Croxteth, and we will continue to investigate.

“Tackling the issue of the criminal and anti-social riding of electric bikes in Merseyside is an absolute priority and we will always take action to remove dangerous riders and their vehicles from the roads.

“You can expect to see a lot more proactive work in the coming weeks and months, as we look to target those who put our communities at risk.

“The weapons seized are also a reminder that such incidents are often connected to other suspected criminality, so it is imperative that anyone with information comes forward so we can continue this work and reduce the harm on our roads and green spaces.”

Anyone with information can contact the Merseyside Police social media via X (formerly Twitter) @MerPolCC or on Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

Information can also be reported via the Force’s website at: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

