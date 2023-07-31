Matthew was one of two 19-year-old men found with stab wounds and he later died of his injuries.

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 19-year-old Matthew Daulby.

Lancashire Constabulary were called to Railway Road, Ormskirk, just after midnight on July 29, to reports of ongoing disturbance.

Matthew Daulby was one of two 19-year-old men found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The second teenager was treated for injuries, described as ‘not serious’ and has since been discharged from hospital.

In a tribute, Matthew’s family said he was “the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.”

They added: “He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.

Arrests: A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Following further enquiries, Lancashire Constabulary confirmed an 18-year-old man from Scarisbrick was also arrested on suspicion of murder last night (Sunday July 30) and remains in custody.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until October 14. The arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

Information: As part of Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing enquiries, they are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation to come forward.