Silent Crime: 'Low level' crime now going unreported

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home SecretaryYvette Cooper announced a crackdown on crime as part of the government's ‘mission’ for safer streets.

Silent Crime is the often unreported or under-investigated cases that can make life a misery - including anti-social behaviour, thefts and assaults.

We have been on the streets of Liverpool to find out if you have ever been a victim of a crime and if you were satisfied with Merseyside Police's response. Watch the video for our full feature and responses from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand why people don’t report everything because they don’t get listened to do they?" | Image: Emily Bonner

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though Merseyside saw an overall reduction in crime over the past 12 months, there was an increase in one crime type – shoplifting was up by around 14% in our region and had risen by 29.3% nationally.

Merseyside Police say they are working with retailers daily to tackle this, providing targeted patrols and security advice, and they have successfully obtained Criminal Behaviour Orders to prevent repeat perpetrators.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a crackdown on crime as part of the government's ‘mission’ for safer streets.

Ms Cooper pledged to introduce new powers to respond to anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes and put neighbourhood police back on the beat.

The government plans legislation which will see an additional 13,000 police officers and PCSOs, along with guaranteed local patrols.