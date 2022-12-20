Two men have been arrested by Merseyside Police detectives after a man was shot during a ‘targeted attack’ in Wirral on Sunday night.
Armed police were dispatched to Newark Close in Noctorum, Birkenhead, at around 9.15pm following reports of gunshots. A man in his 20s arrived at hospital with an arm injury a short time later and remains under the supervision of medics.
Advertisement
A 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, but enquiries continue. Detectives are eager to track anyone linked to a black Mercedes GLA Estate recovered at the scene and are investigating any criminal disputes in the area.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grounds said: “This was a targeted attack, and one which could have had fatal consequences to those targeted or indeed any passers-by or residents. The risks of such reckless behaviour are plain to see, and we are determined to find those responsible and the weapon used, and remove both from the streets. “The men have been arrested but our enquiries continue today. We believe a black Mercedes GLA Estate recovered at the scene may be connected to the incident, and forensic enquiries will be carried out to identify those linked to the vehicle and if the incident is connected to any known criminal disputes in the area. “If you live locally or were passing by, check your dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and if you have captured anything suspicious, the incident itself, and this or other vehicles. We will take action on all information provided.”
How to contact police
A Local Policing team will also be out and about in the area this week to speak to directly, or you can get in touch via @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000931826.
Advertisement
Advertisement