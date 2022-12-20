Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grounds said: “This was a targeted attack, and one which could have had fatal consequences to those targeted or indeed any passers-by or residents. The risks of such reckless behaviour are plain to see, and we are determined to find those responsible and the weapon used, and remove both from the streets. “The men have been arrested but our enquiries continue today. We believe a black Mercedes GLA Estate recovered at the scene may be connected to the incident, and forensic enquiries will be carried out to identify those linked to the vehicle and if the incident is connected to any known criminal disputes in the area. “If you live locally or were passing by, check your dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and if you have captured anything suspicious, the incident itself, and this or other vehicles. We will take action on all information provided.”