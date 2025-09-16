Detectives have made two more arrests in connection with the murders of Eric Greener and Sheila Jackson, who died in an arson attack at their home on South John Street in St Helens on Tuesday 15 July.

As part of ongoing work, a 34-year-old man from Aigburth arrested on suspicion of Murder; Conspiracy to murder; Arson and Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, sadly died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens. | Merseyside Police

He was previously arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to murder and Possession of cannabis.

A 37-year-old woman from Everton was arrested on suspicion of Murder; Conspiracy to murder; Arson and Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

She was previously arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to murder and Conspiracy to commit arson.

Both have been taken to police stations for questioning.Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear on Friday, November 28, at Liverpool Crown Court.

A total of seven other people have been arrested so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This brings the total number of arrests to ten as our investigation continues to move forward. I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information to please come forward if you haven’t yet done so.

“We will thoroughly assess everything that comes in and take the appropriate action, so do not assume what you know is already known by us.

“Murder investigations can be complex, and a small piece of the picture could be vital.”

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909 or you can visit the police web page to submit information or footage which can help in the investigation here.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.