Two teenagers from Liverpool have been arrested following a high value shop theft.

Lancashire Police have arrested four people following a high value shop theft.

Lancashire Police were called to TK Maxx on Fishergate in Preston at around 5.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, January, 15).

It was reported that items of clothing worth around £700 had been stolen.

​An 18-year-old man from Manchester, a 20 year old woman and two boys aged 15 and 16 from Liverpool have been arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and are currently in custody waiting to be questioned.

​Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

​The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.