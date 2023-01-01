The 26-year-old died after a gunman opened fire at The Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve - she is thought to be the innocent victim of a fued between gangs.

Merseyside’s police chief Serena Kennedy has vowed to be relentless in hunting the killers responsible for the murder of Elle Edwards and bringing them to justice.

Three people have been arrested during the course of the murder investigation so far, but all have been released from police custody and no-one has been charged.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head on Christmas Eve when a gunman opened fire at The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village just before midnight.

Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

What happened on Christmas Eve

At around 11.50pm on Saturday, December 24, Ms Edwards was laughing, joking and dancing with friends when several shots were fired at the entrance to the packed Lighthouse pub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One friend said people initially thought it was fireworks. “But automatically everything just stopped and we had a feeling that something wasn’t right,” she told Sky News on Monday.

Ms Edwards was hit in the head and rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four men also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack: a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, was hit in the body; a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs; a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Police tape continues to cordon off the Lighthouse Pub where Elle Edwards was fatally shot on Christmas Eve. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Advertisement

Three of the men were released from hospital shortly after being treated for their injuries and the fourth, who was in a critical condition, is expected to survive.

Ms Edwards was not the intended target of the gunman’s attack and police are investigating any ongoing disagreements between local gangs - possibly drugs related.

Advertisement

A dark coloured Mercedes car, believed to be an A-class, was spotted in The Lighthouse car park before the shooting, which the gunman used to make a getaway.

Murder arrests but no charge

Advertisement

Three people have been arrested during the course of the murder investigation so far, but all have been released from custody and no-one has been charged.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder shortly after the shooting.

Merseyside Police make an arrest in the Elle Edwards murder investigation

Despite police being granted additional time to question both suspects, they were eventually released. The man has been recalled to prison on licence and the woman given bail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has also been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Ongoing murder investigation

At a media press conference on Friday, December 30, Merseyside Police detective superintendent Sue Coombs issued a renewed appeal for information from the public as the hunt for the car, murder weapon and killer continues.

Ms Coombs said: "We know that the answers to this lie within our communities. So my appeal to you is please tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle’s family.

Advertisement

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Merseyside Police (right) with Elle Edwards father, Tim Edwards during a press conference at Merseyside Police Headquarters in Liverpool. Credit: PA

"Particularly, we want information about the whereabouts of a dark-coloured Mercedes that was in The Lighthouse public house car park before the incident. We want to know where it came from and where it’s gone since then.”

Advertisement

Ms Coombs added: "Elle’s family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death. They need answers and now it’s more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know."

Detectives also need information about where the gun used in the killing came from, and where it is being stored.

Advertisement

Family tribute to Elle Edwards

The father of Ms Edwards, Tim Edwards, sat alongside detective superintendent Coombs at Friday’s media conference and issued a moving tribute to his daughter.

The statement, read on behalf of Mr Edwards, said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elle Edwards died during a Christmas Eve night out.

“Her laugh was infectious. Anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. She was only just getting started.

“Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”

Advertisement

How to contact police