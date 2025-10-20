Warrington woman dies following 'serious' assault police have said
Shortly after 4pm on Monday 13 October, police received multiple reports of an incident at a residential address on Manchester Road in Woolston.
Officers attended the scene and found a 55-year-old woman had been stabbed; she was taken to Aintree Hospital by air ambulance.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the woman passed away on Saturday 18 October. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Following the death, police have said that the incident is now being treated as a murder and a Home Office post-mortem is set to take place later this week.
A 61-year-old local man has already been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident and he remains in custody at this time.