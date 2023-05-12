Woman charged with murder of Kasey Anderson appears in court

Kasey, 24, died in hospital more than two weeks after he was attacked.

A Croxteth woman accused of murder appeared for the first time at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday. Natalie Bennett, of Carr Lane East, is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Kasey Anderson.

He had been critically ill in hospital following a stabbing incident in Carr Lane East on March 12 but died from his injuries on Friday, March 31.

Bennett, 46, who appeared via video link, had originally been accused of wounding him with intent but now faces a murder charge.

Her barrister Jason Smith did not apply for bail and the Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary, KC, further remanded her in custody until June 9 when she is expected to enter her plea. A provisional date for her trial, estimated to last a week, has been fixed to begin on September 4.

A 44-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, who were previously arrested in connection with this investigation, remain on conditional bail pending further enquiries.