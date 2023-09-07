‘Incredibly special’ - critically endangered Bornean orangutan born at Chester Zoo
The adorable new arrival marks a ‘positive step’ for the protection of the critically endangered species.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A rare Bornean orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo, marking a ‘positive step’ for the protection of the critically endangered species.
Born to doting parents Sarikei and Willie, the adorable baby was born on August 31, and Chester Zoo has not yet been able to confirm its gender.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as critically endangered, Bornean orangutans, or Pongo pygmaeus, face an ‘extremely high’ risk of extinction in the wild – ranking them as one of the species which requires the highest conservation priority.
Rampant habitat destruction has seen the lush rainforests of Borneo cleared for agriculture, logging and unsustainable oil palm plantations. The enormous loss of habitat, coupled with illegal hunting and conflict with farmers when orangutans enter areas where their forest homes once stood, have driven the animals to the very edge of existence.
The newborn orangutan will join a European-wide conservation breeding programme aiming to bolster the population of the rare primate in conservation zoos.
Mark Brayshaw, head of mammals at the Chester Zoo, said the arrival was a is a ‘hugely positive step in the right direction’ adding for the species. He added: “The birth of an animal that’s so rare is always something to celebrate and seeing the new baby in the arms of mum Sarikei is incredibly special.
“She’s a great mum and has spent the first few days cradling her baby closely, feeding it regularly and building close bonds - all the signs are great so far.”