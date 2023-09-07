The adorable new arrival marks a ‘positive step’ for the protection of the critically endangered species.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rare Bornean orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo, marking a ‘positive step’ for the protection of the critically endangered species.

Born to doting parents Sarikei and Willie, the adorable baby was born on August 31, and Chester Zoo has not yet been able to confirm its gender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as critically endangered, Bornean orangutans, or Pongo pygmaeus, face an ‘extremely high’ risk of extinction in the wild – ranking them as one of the species which requires the highest conservation priority.

Rampant habitat destruction has seen the lush rainforests of Borneo cleared for agriculture, logging and unsustainable oil palm plantations. The enormous loss of habitat, coupled with illegal hunting and conflict with farmers when orangutans enter areas where their forest homes once stood, have driven the animals to the very edge of existence.

Chester Zoo welcome birth of rare orangutan. Photo by Chester Zoo.

The newborn orangutan will join a European-wide conservation breeding programme aiming to bolster the population of the rare primate in conservation zoos.

Mark Brayshaw, head of mammals at the Chester Zoo, said the arrival was a is a ‘hugely positive step in the right direction’ adding for the species. He added: “The birth of an animal that’s so rare is always something to celebrate and seeing the new baby in the arms of mum Sarikei is incredibly special.