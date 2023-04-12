Plans have been submitted to transform a former cinema in Knowsley back to its former glory.

The proposals, submitted by Knowsley Council will involve the “reinstatement” of key features of the Grade II listed former Picture Palace in Prescot.

The building, which was remodelled into a picture house from two 19th century townhouses in 1912 and is currently in a significant state of disrepair, was acquired by the council in 2021.

According to planning documents submitted last month, the plans include the demolition of four mid-20th century extensions at the back of the building – as well as extensive works to bring the front back to the condition it was in when it was a functioning cinema.

Planned works: Replacing the entrance, reinstating stucco render at the front of the building as well as recreating a large bay window in addition to extensive repair work to existing features.

The renovation work will also include the sign at the front of the building to display its full former name and windows that are part of the auditorium section of the building would be “infilled” with sandstone.

While part of the front will have to be removed due to its condition, according to planning documents, the ornate detailing will be replicated during the renovation process to bring the front of the building in line with what it looked like when the picture house was operational.

About the building: After the cinema closed, the building was used as a carpet warehouse before becoming a bingo club and then a church. It was given Grade II listed status in 2021, in part due to its historical significance as a cinema during a “transition period” for picture houses in the Edwardian area.

Plans for renovating the building have been several years in the making as part of a £3.1 million heritage-led regeneration programme bringing major investment from Knowsley Council and Historic England to a number of key projects in Prescot town centre.