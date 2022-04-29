📰 As part of National Stalking Awareness Week, Merseyside Police have released figures relating to cyberstalking. Between 2020 and 2022, there has been an increase of 32% in cyberstalking offences.
This includes the use of social networking sites, chat rooms and other forums facilitated by technology.
📰 Africa Oyé will showcase local Liverpool talent as part of the 'Oyé Introduces' and Community programmes at this year's Sefton Park festival.
On the 18th & 19th of June, Sefton Park will once again be taken over by the music and culture of Africa and the Diaspora for two days.
📰 Taste Liverpool. Drink Bordeaux runs over the four-day Platimun Jubilee bank holiday weekend and will celebrate the city's famous food and drink culture.
From fine dining to street food and everything in between, it will unite the independent restaurants, bars and markets who together create our hospitality sector.