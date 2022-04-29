WATCH: Your latest news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside

📰 As part of National Stalking Awareness Week, Merseyside Police have released figures relating to cyberstalking. Between 2020 and 2022, there has been an increase of 32% in cyberstalking offences.

This includes the use of social networking sites, chat rooms and other forums facilitated by technology.

📰 Africa Oyé will showcase local Liverpool talent as part of the 'Oyé Introduces' and Community programmes at this year's Sefton Park festival.

On the 18th & 19th of June, Sefton Park will once again be taken over by the music and culture of Africa and the Diaspora for two days.

📰 Taste Liverpool. Drink Bordeaux runs over the four-day Platimun Jubilee bank holiday weekend and will celebrate the city's famous food and drink culture.