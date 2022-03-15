WATCH: Your latest news update for Merseyside.

📰 A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in the street in Old Swan.

The 39-year-old man, from Knotty Ash, was discovered at around 8:55pm in Rock Grove and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman, who was found with stab wounds in a house on the same street, has been charged by police after being treated in hospital. She is now in police custody.

📰 Liverpool is home to more than fifteen hundred refugees and asylum seekers believed to have fled conflict or faced persecution in other countries, figures show.

And the city stands ready to help more as the UK prepares to welcome people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

📰 The Royal Liver Building has gone up for sale with a price tag of £90 million.

It is only the second time the building has been put up for sale. It was last sold in 2017. Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is joint owner of the iconic Liverpool building.