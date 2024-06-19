Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actors, comedians and sports stars attended the ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall and there was also a special video message from Jurgen Klopp.

Sue Johnston received a star-studded welcome as she was given the Freedom of Liverpool at a special ceremony on Tuesday night. The actress, best known as Sheila Grant in Brookside and Barbara in The Royle Family, received the award at Liverpool Town Hall

In attendance were comedians Johnny Vegas and Joe Wilkinson, Shameless star David Threlfall, Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall as well a Liverpool legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and John Barnes. The lifelong Reds fan also received a special video message from Jurgen Klopp.

Sue told LiverpoolWorld: "It's overwhelming. I'm just thinking, are you sure? Me? Blimey! It's amazing, and I'm just proud; it's just hard to put into words. It's incredibly emotional, and it means an awful lot. It's something I'll never ever forget, and I'm so proud as I love this city."

After working as a Higher Grade tax inspector, when her boyfriend was one of the pop group the Swinging Blue Jeans, she worked for Brian Epstein.

Sue said: "I was a tax officer in Liverpool, which I was really bad at, but I used to go to The Cavern every day, and I went to work for NEMS, and I heard all that sensational music at the time." Born in Warrington, Sue grew up in Prescot, where she got her first taste of acting at a drama group at Pilkington Glass.

Working mainly in the theatre in the 1970s, Sue's first television appearance was on the cobbles of Coronation Street in 1982. She went on to become one of the most recognisable faces on British TV.

A supporter of numerous campaigns such as the Shrewsbury Two, the Miner’s strike and the Hillsborough fight for justice, Sue was given an OBE in 2009. Shew was nominated for the Freedom of the City by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.