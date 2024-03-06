Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool Cathedral has played host to a groundbreaking event that transcended traditional boundaries as physicists and theologians came together for a thought-provoking panel discussion.

This unique debate explored the common ground between science, philosophy, and religion. The panel members, each a distinguished figure in their respective fields, engaged in conversation, delving into the intersections of scientific inquiry and matters of faith.

The dialogue may conjure up parallels with Dan Brown's bestselling book Angels and Demons, which 'careens from enlightening epiphanies to dark truths in the battle between science and religion', although Beyond Boundaries: A Dialogue on Science and Faith explored compatibility and coexistence rather than war.

Prof Carsten Welsch, of Accelerator Science at the University of Liverpool, told LiverpoolWorld: "There are amazing parallels. I'm talking about anti matter research we do at CERN as in the book. I am in the Cathedral not Saint Peters as they use in the book but in Liverpool Cathedral. The environment is fantastic because this place sparks questions and imagination.

"When you look up into the night sky, you have to realise how tiny we are and at the same time that there is this 95% of the universe where we fundamentally have no idea what's going on. We have concepts like dark energy and dark matter, but really, at the end of the day, we don't have a full understanding of nature. That big question, why is what drives us every day, and I think that's absolutely fascinating."

Prof Carsten Welsch, Head of Accelerator Science at the University of Liverpool

The panellists, hailing from diverse backgrounds, shared their views on the compatibility and coexistence of science and faith, to foster a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between the two realms.

Sixth form students from schools and colleges across the region have come to the Cathedral to learn about cutting-edge research and development in Particle Physics and Accelerators. They are aiming to inspire and encourage future generations to pursue careers in Physics, engineering and clinical sciences.