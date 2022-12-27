The American restaurant and bar is a hit with Scousers.

Renowned sports restaurant and bar, Hooters, is doing well at its new Liverpool venue - and is set to bring in the New Year in style.

Launching on Monday, November 21, management at Hooters say the Water Street venue has been packed ever since, with many visitors enjoying the World Cup.

Officially recognised as the world’s biggest Hooters, the restaurant and bar seat 300 guests across two levels of open space and is set to be transformed into a dance floor for New Years Eve.

Prior to opening in Liverpool, Hooters received backlash, with many believing it to be unsuitable for Water Street. Labour Councillor Maria Toolan launched an online petition opposing the controversial plans, describing Hooters as “an archaic and chauvinistic brand”. Despite the opposition, Hooters launched a month ago and the UK’s second ever venue is running successfully.

Offering live sports, American-style food and a range of drinks, Hooters is popular amongst scousers. But, for one night only, the restaurant will be turning into a dancefloor, with a live DJ and entertainment.

Their New Years Eve event will run from 21:00 until 1:00 and reservations are available via Facebook messenger.

